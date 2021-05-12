Adshares Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Adshares has a total market cap of $6.79 million and $137,014.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00030881 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012380 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,570,007 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.