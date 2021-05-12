adToken (ADT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,518.00

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded up 44.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, adToken has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One adToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. adToken has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $3,518.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

adToken Coin Profile

adToken (ADT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for adToken is adtoken.com . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

