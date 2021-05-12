Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of AAP opened at $204.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.98. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $116.76 and a 12-month high of $210.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,948,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,946,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.5% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 823,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,090,000 after purchasing an additional 64,274 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

