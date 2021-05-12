Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stake Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,566,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after buying an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $170,946,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.5% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 823,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,090,000 after acquiring an additional 64,274 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $204.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.98. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.76 and a 52 week high of $210.18.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

