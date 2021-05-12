Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT Lowered to $120.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

AEIS stock opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3,957.2% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,522,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $619,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,101,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,039,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,636,000 after buying an additional 84,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,039,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,636,000 after buying an additional 84,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

