Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 151.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,727 shares of company stock worth $23,028,286 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.70. 1,182,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,703,949. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

