AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.10% of AdvanSix worth $23,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 10,477.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $113,226. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $861.17 million, a PE ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

