AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

AECOM (NYSE:ACM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.33% from the company’s current price.

ACM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

NYSE:ACM opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. AECOM has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,436,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,313,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in AECOM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,771,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,996 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 757,719 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in AECOM by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 285,221 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AECOM by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 514,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

