Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.50

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.50 and traded as high as C$18.38. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$18.26, with a volume of 294,618 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$932.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.2400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.54%.

About Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

