Aequi Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on May 19th (OTCMKTS:ARBGU)

Aequi Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, May 19th. Aequi Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Aequi Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARBGU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Aequi Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARBGU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,535,000.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.