Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $535.85 Million

Brokerages expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to announce $535.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $539.10 million and the lowest is $530.44 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $512.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,333,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $64,582,000. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18,918.8% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,166,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,666,000 after buying an additional 1,160,669 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth $44,394,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth $29,273,000.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

