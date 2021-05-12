AF Acquisition (NASDAQ:AFAQU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 178,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFAQU. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,804,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the first quarter worth $246,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the first quarter worth $213,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

