Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $73.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

Shares of Affirm stock traded down $4.01 on Wednesday, hitting $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 37,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,913. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $146.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.04.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Affirm news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,486,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,983,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,568,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,532,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,742,000.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

