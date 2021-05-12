Ag Growth International Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a report released on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$227.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$238.53 million.

AFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.25.

TSE:AFN opened at C$43.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$821.35 million and a P/E ratio of -13.30. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.24 and a 1-year high of C$48.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -31.82%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

