AGAr (AGAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.13 Million

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One AGAr coin can now be bought for approximately $445.95 or 0.00817597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AGAr has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. AGAr has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and $8,098.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00072395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.59 or 0.00534589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.11 or 0.00251367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $669.42 or 0.01227288 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00034922 BTC.

AGAr Coin Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

