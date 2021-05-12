Aigang (AIX) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Aigang has a total market cap of $126,013.72 and approximately $369.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aigang coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aigang has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aigang

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

