Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $102.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRN. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.