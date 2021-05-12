Air Canada (TSE:AC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($2.54) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Air Canada in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.54) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($3.06). Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The firm had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$836.76 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.17.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$24.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.60. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$12.80 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The firm has a market cap of C$8.34 billion and a PE ratio of -1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$404,127.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,006.58. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$213,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,206 shares in the company, valued at C$205,724.42. Insiders have sold a total of 31,473 shares of company stock worth $790,468 in the last ninety days.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

