Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Equities analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to post $2.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $9.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $20,040,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $300.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.53. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $219.52 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

