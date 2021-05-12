Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APD. Barclays lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,046. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.53. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $219.52 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $20,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

