Airbloc (ABL) Price Down 16.9% This Week

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $12.80 million and approximately $148,908.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for about $0.0507 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00084734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00019340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.68 or 0.01068263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00072450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00111866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00062018 BTC.

Airbloc Coin Profile

Airbloc (ABL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.