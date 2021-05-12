AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.28

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.28 and traded as high as $32.61. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 2,471 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$27.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities cut shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

