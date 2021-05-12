Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,653 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $774,794,000 after purchasing an additional 141,290 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after purchasing an additional 371,852 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,090 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,795,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $293,551,000 after acquiring an additional 56,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $173,772,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,633. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,781. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

