Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.54

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and traded as high as $4.25. Akers Biosciences shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 55,926 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akers Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akers Biosciences by 18.6% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akers Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Akers Biosciences, Inc focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

