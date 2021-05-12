Alaethes Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.04. The company had a trading volume of 358,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,521,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $565.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.44 and a 200-day moving average of $113.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

