Alaethes Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,326 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,326 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Visa makes up 1.0% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 117,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,963,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,659 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,642,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.55. The company had a trading volume of 131,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,248,509. The firm has a market cap of $431.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $173.82 and a one year high of $237.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.33 and a 200 day moving average of $211.86.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

