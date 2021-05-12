Alaethes Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,664 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.1% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,535,701. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.95. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $141 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

