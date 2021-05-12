Alaethes Wealth LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Medtronic accounts for about 1.1% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after acquiring an additional 473,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.49. The company had a trading volume of 73,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,336. The stock has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.86. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

