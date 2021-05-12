Alaethes Wealth LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,618 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.43. 117,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,822,744. The firm has a market cap of $386.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.90.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

