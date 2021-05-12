Alaethes Wealth LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,904 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. Target comprises approximately 1.3% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Target by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.85.

Shares of TGT traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.60. The company had a trading volume of 61,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,265. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $114.23 and a 52-week high of $217.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

