Alaethes Wealth LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 1.5% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.73. 80,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,533. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.30.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,713,333 shares of company stock worth $118,406,498 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

