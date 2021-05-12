Alaethes Wealth LLC Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000. PayPal makes up 1.9% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 8.2% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 24,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $729,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $498,931,000 after purchasing an additional 230,286 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $7.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.93. 223,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,978,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.61 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.