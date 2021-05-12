Alaethes Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,105 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 27,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 16.8% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,967 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 208.6% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock traded down $5.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.12. 57,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.92.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.