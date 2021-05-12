Alaethes Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,717 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Facebook comprises approximately 1.6% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total value of $12,061,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,764,422 shares of company stock valued at $518,500,961. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB traded down $6.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.67. 485,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,512,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.69 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.46.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

