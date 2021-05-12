Alaethes Wealth LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.5% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK stock traded down $11.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $833.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,233. The stock has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $880.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $800.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $727.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

