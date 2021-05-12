Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Edward Rizzuti Sells 475 Shares

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $75,031.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at $807,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edward Rizzuti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alamo Group alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total transaction of $39,522.50.

Shares of ALG traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.34. The company had a trading volume of 42,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,990. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.69 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Alamo Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.