Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock Position Increased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,307 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Alaska Air Group worth $22,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 107.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 165.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 89,596 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,103,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 77,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,495. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.54.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $399,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,494.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,821 shares of company stock worth $6,855,305. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

