Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $76.33

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $76.33 and traded as high as $86.46. Albany International shares last traded at $81.80, with a volume of 151,258 shares traded.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average is $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $48,162.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

