Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.
ALEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.
In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $306,498.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,998.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,275 shares of company stock worth $1,082,109. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of ALEC stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Alector has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35.
Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alector will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alector
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
