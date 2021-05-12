Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Alector alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $306,498.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,998.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,275 shares of company stock worth $1,082,109. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alector by 68.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alector by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alector during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Alector has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alector will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.