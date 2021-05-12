Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Shares of ALRS traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 81,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,884. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $527.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.81.
Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alerus Financial
Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.
