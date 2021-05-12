Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, March 15th. CSFB set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$18.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$16.85 and a 1 year high of C$22.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.64.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$625.96 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.