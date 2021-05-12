Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

EPIQ Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.2% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $19,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.52.

BABA traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $221.09. 303,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,850,734. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $194.03 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $598.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.89.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

