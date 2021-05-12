Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.52.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.97. The stock had a trading volume of 324,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,850,734. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $194.03 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $597.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

