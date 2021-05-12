Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Align Technology worth $33,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Align Technology by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,888,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Align Technology by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Insiders sold 21,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,837,559 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $15.69 on Wednesday, reaching $550.57. 3,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,779. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $577.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.73. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.56 and a fifty-two week high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

