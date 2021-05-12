Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.60

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$41.60 and traded as high as C$42.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$41.92, with a volume of 1,875,130 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATD.B. CIBC decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cfra reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

