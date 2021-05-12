Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Trading Down 8.6%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) traded down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.55 and last traded at $32.94. 4,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 225,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.