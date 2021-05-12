ALL BEST ICO Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $28,363.59 and approximately $35.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00084755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00018920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00067884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $517.59 or 0.00922899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00110734 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00063165 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,892,615 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

