AllianceBlock (ALBT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.72 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. AllianceBlock has a market cap of $93.72 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllianceBlock coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00087707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00019274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.22 or 0.01199206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00068050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00115074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00061216 BTC.

AllianceBlock (ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,293,133 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io . The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

