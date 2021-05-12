AllSafe (ASAFE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,063.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $423,733.60 and approximately $1,063.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00075158 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

