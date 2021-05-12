Allworth Financial LP Buys 396 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 32,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $100,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Curi Capital increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Capital now owns 124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,603 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,135.79.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,223.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,282.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,203.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

